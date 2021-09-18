Houston 45, Grambling State 0

Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 \u2014 0 Houston 7 14 21 3 \u2014 45 First Quarter HOU_Dell 16 pass from Ogbogu (Witherspoon kick), :15. Second Quarter HOU_M.Jones 48 punt return (Witherspoon kick), 10:40. HOU_McCaskill 17 run (Witherspoon kick), 5:23. Third Quarter HOU_McCaskill 34 run (Witherspoon kick), 11:54. HOU_Dell 10 pass from Ogbogu (Witherspoon kick), 7:01. HOU_Henry 1 run (Witherspoon kick), 2:05. Fourth Quarter HOU_FG Witherspoon 22, 6:12. A_22,998. ___ GRAM HOU First downs 3 25 Total Net Yards 102 422 Rushes-yards 34-53 45-164 Passing 49 258 Punt Returns 0-0 4-60 Kickoff Returns 2-32 1-28 Interceptions Ret. 1-1 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 5-12-0 18-29-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-21 4-34 Punts 12-35.167 4-43.5 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0 Penalties-Yards 6-45 5-35 Time of Possession 33:36 26:24 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Grambling St., Brutton 9-18, Russell 10-18, A.Clark 9-12, Fusilier 3-6, Pierce 2-0, White 1-(minus 1). Houston, McCaskill 16-114, Henry 9-42, C.Smith 11-27, Starks 1-6, Edwards 1-(minus 2), Tune 2-(minus 8), Ogbogu 5-(minus 15). PASSING_Grambling St., A.Clark 5-12-0-49. Houston, Ogbogu 14-22-0-196, Tune 4-7-1-62. RECEIVING_Grambling St., White 1-37, Warming 1-6, Brutton 1-5, Ross 1-2, Johnson III 1-(minus 1). Houston, Dell 8-134, Herslow 4-57, Trahan 2-14, Singleton 1-23, Sawyer 1-16, Carter 1-10, Henry 1-4. MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Witherspoon 46.