Houston 4, Minnesota 1

Houston Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 4 8 4 Totals 30 1 4 1 Springer cf 5 1 1 1 Arraez 2b 3 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 3 0 0 1 Buxton cf 4 0 1 0 Brantley dh 5 0 2 2 Kepler rf 2 1 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 Cruz dh 3 0 1 1 Tucker lf 4 0 1 0 Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0 Sanó 1b 4 0 1 0 Correa ss 2 1 1 0 Polanco ss 4 0 1 0 Reddick rf 4 1 1 0 Jeffers c 2 0 0 0 Maldonado c 4 0 1 0 Garver ph 1 0 0 0 Avila c 0 0 0 0 Astudillo ph 1 0 0 0 Gonzalez 3b 2 0 0 0

Houston 000 000 103 — 4 Minnesota 001 000 000 — 1

E_Polanco (1). DP_Houston 1, Minnesota 0. LOB_Houston 9, Minnesota 7. 2B_Brantley (1), Cruz (1). SB_Buxton (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Greinke 4 2 1 1 3 1 Valdez W,1-0 5 2 0 0 2 5

Minnesota Maeda 5 2 0 0 3 5 May H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Duffey BS,0-1 1 3 1 1 1 1 Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 1 Romo L,0-1 2-3 2 3 0 1 0 Thielbar 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

Duffey pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Ron Kulpa; Right, Todd Tichenor; Left, Laz Diaz.

T_3:49.