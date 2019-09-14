https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/Houston-4-Kansas-City-1-14439251.php
Houston 4, Kansas City 1
|Houston
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|Springer rf-cf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Dozier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Phillips lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Tucker lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|McBroom rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|O'Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brantley ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starling cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Stubbs pr-c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Viloria c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Marisnick cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Reddick ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|100
|000
|003
|—
|4
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
E_Maldonado (2). DP_Houston 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Houston 10, Kansas City 5. 2B_Alvarez (23), Merrifield (37), Starling (5). HR_Altuve (28), Springer (35). SF_Viloria (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Cole W,17-5
|8
|4
|1
|0
|2
|11
|Osuna S,33-39
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|Duffy
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|McCarthy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Barnes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Fillmyer L,0-2
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Staumont
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Mike Everitt.
T_2:58. A_20,593 (37,903).
View Comments