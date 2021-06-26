Skip to main content
Sports

Houston 3, Detroit 2

Houston Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 24 3 5 3 Totals 26 2 5 2
Altuve 2b 2 1 1 0 Baddoo cf 3 0 0 0
Brantley lf 3 0 0 0 Schoop 1b 3 1 2 1
Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 0 Grossman lf 2 0 0 0
Alvarez dh 2 1 1 2 Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0
Correa ss 3 1 1 1 Mazara rf 3 0 2 1
Tucker rf 3 0 0 0 Cameron pr-rf 0 0 0 0
Toro 3b 3 0 0 0 Haase c 3 0 0 0
Straw cf 2 0 1 0 W.Castro 2b 3 0 0 0
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 H.Castro 3b 3 1 1 0
Short ss 3 0 0 0
Houston 000 003 0 3
Detroit 100 010 0 2

DP_Houston 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Houston 3, Detroit 5. 2B_Altuve (9), Mazara (4). HR_Alvarez (13), Correa (15).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
McCullers Jr. W,5-1 5 1-3 5 2 2 2 7
Stanek H,7 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Pressly S,12-13 1 0 0 0 0 3
Detroit
Peralta 2 2-3 0 0 0 2 0
Funkhouser 2 1-3 2 0 0 1 3
Fulmer L,4-4 BS,6-8 1 3 3 3 0 0
Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Paul Clemons.

T_2:21. A_13,950 (41,083).

