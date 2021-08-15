Houston 26, Green Bay 7

Houston 3 10 3 10 \u2014 26 Green Bay 0 7 0 0 \u2014 7 First Quarter Hou_FG Fairbairn 37, 7:48. Second Quarter GB_Hill 22 pass from Love (Molson kick), 14:23. Hou_Phillips 5 run (Fairbairn kick), 9:14. Hou_FG Fairbairn 25, :56. Third Quarter Hou_FG Fairbairn 41, 6:13. Fourth Quarter Hou_FG Fairbairn 42, 13:05. Hou_Da.Jackson 25 run (Fairbairn kick), 6:19. A_72,348. ___ Hou GB First downs 20 13 Total Net Yards 319 242 Rushes-yards 37-170 21-49 Passing 149 193 Punt Returns 5-91 2-21 Kickoff Returns 1-23 3-58 Interceptions Ret. 1-0 1-3 Comp-Att-Int 16-32-1 20-29-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-5 2-17 Punts 4-44.75 6-48.167 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-2 Penalties-Yards 6-42 5-40 Time of Possession 33:14 26:46 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Houston, Phillips 13-66, Howell 8-38, Da.Jackson 5-37, Driskel 5-16, Lindsay 5-14, D.Johnson 1-(minus 1). Green Bay, Williams 4-32, P.Taylor 9-22, Dillon 1-1, Hill 5-(minus 2), Benkert 2-(minus 4). PASSING_Houston, Mills 11-22-1-112, Ty.Taylor 4-4-0-40, Driskel 1-6-0-2. Green Bay, Love 12-17-0-122, Benkert 8-12-1-88. RECEIVING_Houston, Conley 4-51, Phillips 4-23, Coutee 2-21, Miller 2-15, N.Collins 1-24, Jordan 1-11, C.Moore 1-6, Quessenberry 1-3. Green Bay, Funchess 6-70, M.Taylor 5-50, Sternberger 3-35, Am.Rodgers 3-15, Hill 1-22, Begelton 1-14, Dillon 1-4. MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.