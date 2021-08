Hou_FG Fairbairn 37, 7:48. Drive: 11 plays, 53 yards, 5:37. Key Plays: Ty.Taylor 17 pass to Conley; Ty.Taylor 4 pass to Coutee on 3rd-and-2; Ty.Taylor 11 pass to Conley. Houston 3, Green Bay 0.

Second Quarter

GB_Hill 22 pass from Love (Molson kick), 14:23. Drive: 9 plays, 88 yards, 5:13. Key Plays: Love 34 pass to Sternberger on 3rd-and-9; Love 10 pass to M.Taylor on 3rd-and-4; Love 15 pass to Funchess. Green Bay 6, Houston 3.

Hou_Phillips 5 run (Fairbairn kick), 9:14. Drive: 6 plays, 42 yards, 2:03. Key Plays: Mills 10 pass to Phillips; Mills 24 pass to N.Collins. Houston 26, Green Bay 7.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 25, :56. Drive: 17 plays, 71 yards, 6:04. Key Plays: Mills 11 pass to Jordan on 3rd-and-7; Mills 17 pass to Coutee on 3rd-and-10; Mills 15 pass to Conley on 3rd-and-13; Mills 13 pass to Miller. Houston 13, Green Bay 7.

Third Quarter

Hou_FG Fairbairn 41, 6:13. Drive: 9 plays, 34 yards, 4:01. Key Plays: Howell 12 run; Driskel 2 pass to Miller on 3rd-and-13. Houston 26, Green Bay 7.

Fourth Quarter

Hou_FG Fairbairn 42, 13:05. Drive: 7 plays, 36 yards, 3:28. Key Play: Phillips 25 run. Houston 19, Green Bay 7.

Hou_Da.Jackson 25 run (Fairbairn kick), 6:19. Drive: 3 plays, 34 yards, 1:39. Houston 26, Green Bay 7.

A_72,348.

___

Hou GB FIRST DOWNS 20 13 Rushing 7 3 Passing 10 9 Penalty 3 1 THIRD DOWN EFF 6-14 3-11 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 0-2 TOTAL NET YARDS 319 242 Total Plays 70 52 Avg Gain 4.6 4.7 NET YARDS RUSHING 170 49 Rushes 37 21 Avg per rush 4.595 2.333 NET YARDS PASSING 149 193 Sacked-Yds lost 1-5 2-17 Gross-Yds passing 154 210 Completed-Att. 16-32 20-29 Had Intercepted 1 1 Yards-Pass Play 4.515 6.226 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 7-5-4 2-2-1 PUNTS-Avg. 4-44.75 6-48.167 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 114 82 Punt Returns 5-91 2-21 Kickoff Returns 1-23 3-58 Interceptions 1-0 1-3 PENALTIES-Yds 6-42 5-40 FUMBLES-Lost 0-0 2-2 TIME OF POSSESSION 33:14 26:46

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston, Phillips 13-66, Howell 8-38, Da.Jackson 5-37, Driskel 5-16, Lindsay 5-14, D.Johnson 1-(minus 1). Green Bay, Williams 4-32, P.Taylor 9-22, Dillon 1-1, Hill 5-(minus 2), Benkert 2-(minus 4).

PASSING_Houston, Mills 11-22-1-112, Ty.Taylor 4-4-0-40, Driskel 1-6-0-2. Green Bay, Love 12-17-0-122, Benkert 8-12-1-88.

RECEIVING_Houston, Conley 4-51, Phillips 4-23, Coutee 2-21, Miller 2-15, N.Collins 1-24, Jordan 1-11, C.Moore 1-6, Quessenberry 1-3. Green Bay, Funchess 6-70, M.Taylor 5-50, Sternberger 3-35, Am.Rodgers 3-15, Hill 1-22, Begelton 1-14, Dillon 1-4.

PUNT RETURNS_Houston, King 1-43, Smith 1-20, Erickson 2-16, Coutee 1-12. Green Bay, Am.Rodgers 1-14, Jackson 1-7.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Houston, Smith 1-23. Green Bay, Hill 3-58.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Houston, Crossen 4-0-0, Mitchell 3-0-0, Murray 3-0-0, Nickerson 3-0-0, Smith 3-0-0, Carter 2-1-0, Wallow 2-1-0, Blacklock 2-0-0, Grugier-Hill 2-0-0, Walker 1-2-0, Brooks 1-1-0, Hargreaves 1-1-0, J.Johnson 1-1-0, Lawson 1-1-0, Owens 1-1-0, J.Thomas 1-1-0, Greenard 1-0-1, Lopez 1-0-1, Hewitt 1-0-0, L.Johnson 1-0-0, A.Moore 1-0-0, T.Thomas 0-2-0, Alufohai 0-1-0, King 0-1-0, Rivers 0-1-0. Green Bay, Jackson 5-0-0, Burks 4-2-1, V.Scott 4-2-0, Rivers 4-0-0, D.Scott 4-0-0, Summers 4-0-0, Slaton 3-2-0, Heflin 3-1-0, Wilborn 2-2-0, Black 2-1-0, Harris 2-1-0, Jean-Charles 1-1-0, D.Martin 1-1-0, Previlon 1-1-0, Stokes 1-1-0, Barnes 1-0-0, Kemp 1-0-0, Ento 0-2-0, Lancaster 0-2-0, Galeai 0-1-0, Garvin 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Houston, Smith 1-0. Green Bay, Ento 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_.