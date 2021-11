Hou_FG Fairbairn 43, 4:04. Drive: 14 plays, 62 yards, 6:58. Key Plays: T.Taylor 7 run on 3rd-and-3; T.Taylor 10 pass to C.Moore; T.Taylor 12 pass to Conley. Houston 3, Tennessee 0.

Second Quarter

Hou_FG Fairbairn 24, 13:35. Drive: 4 plays, 0 yards, 1:25. Key Play: Grugier-Hill 82 interception return to Tennessee 6. Houston 6, Tennessee 0.

Hou_T.Taylor 7 run (kick failed), 7:43. Drive: 9 plays, 81 yards, 4:39. Key Plays: T.Taylor 13 pass to Conley; T.Taylor 10 pass to Cooks; T.Taylor 5 pass to D.Johnson on 3rd-and-3; Burkhead 2 run on 3rd-and-1. Houston 12, Tennessee 0.

Third Quarter

Hou_T.Taylor 5 run (Fairbairn kick), 7:00. Drive: 3 plays, 5 yards, 00:36. Houston 19, Tennessee 0.

Ten_Fitzpatrick 18 pass from Tannehill (kick failed), 2:24. Drive: 14 plays, 78 yards, 4:36. Key Plays: Hilliard kick return to Tennessee 22; Tannehill 11 pass to A.Brown on 3rd-and-4; Tannehill 16 pass to Westbrook-Ikhine on 3rd-and-9; Tannehill 5 pass to Hilliard on 4th-and-3. Houston 19, Tennessee 6.

Fourth Quarter

Ten_Firkser 0 run (Bullock kick), 7:32. Drive: 6 plays, 33 yards, 2:15. Key Plays: Tannehill 11 pass to Rogers; Tannehill 5 pass to Fitzpatrick on 3rd-and-4. Houston 19, Tennessee 13.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 37, 3:26. Drive: 4 plays, -4 yards, 00:16. Key Plays: King 25 interception return to Tennessee 15; D.Johnson 1 run on 3rd-and-10. Houston 22, Tennessee 13.

___

Hou Ten FIRST DOWNS 15 25 Rushing 8 7 Passing 5 18 Penalty 2 0 THIRD DOWN EFF 6-17 6-15 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-1 2-4 TOTAL NET YARDS 190 414 Total Plays 62 79 Avg Gain 3.1 5.2 NET YARDS RUSHING 83 103 Rushes 38 25 Avg per rush 2.184 4.12 NET YARDS PASSING 107 311 Sacked-Yds lost 0-0 2-12 Gross-Yds passing 107 323 Completed-Att. 14-24 35-52 Had Intercepted 0 4 Yards-Pass Play 4.458 5.759 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 6-1-1 3-2-2 PUNTS-Avg. 7-43.857 2-40.0 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 156 108 Punt Returns 1-10 4-20 Kickoff Returns 1-17 5-88 Interceptions 4-129 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 7-50 5-52 FUMBLES-Lost 1-0 5-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 29:39 30:21

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston, Burkhead 18-40, T.Taylor 6-28, D.Johnson 13-18, Lindsay 1-(minus 3). Tennessee, Peterson 9-40, Hilliard 7-35, Foreman 7-25, Tannehill 2-3.

PASSING_Houston, T.Taylor 14-24-0-107. Tennessee, Tannehill 35-52-4-323.

RECEIVING_Houston, Conley 4-37, D.Johnson 3-16, Cooks 2-18, Brown 2-10, C.Moore 1-10, N.Collins 1-9, Jordan 1-7. Tennessee, Hilliard 8-47, Westbrook-Ikhine 7-107, A.Brown 5-48, Firkser 5-26, Rogers 4-41, Fitzpatrick 3-35, Peterson 2-4, Foreman 1-15.

PUNT RETURNS_Houston, King 1-10. Tennessee, Rogers 4-20.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Houston, T.Smith 1-17. Tennessee, Hilliard 2-43, Johnson 2-23.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Houston, King 7-1-0, Grugier-Hill 6-6-0, Cunningham 6-5-0, Murray 6-5-0, Mitchell 5-3-0, Thomas 3-2-0, Blacklock 2-2-1, M.Collins 2-1-0, Hewitt 2-1-0, Rivers 2-0-0, Lopez 1-2-0, Martin 1-1-1, Reid 1-1-0, Jenkins 1-0-0, J.Johnson 0-3-0, Walker 0-1-0. Tennessee, J.Brown 6-8-0, Landry 5-0-0, Simmons 5-0-0, Byard 3-4-0, Rice 3-4-0, Molden 3-3-0, Jackson 3-0-0, Tart 3-0-0, Cole 2-0-0, Hilliard 2-0-0, N.Jones 2-0-0, Hooker 1-3-0, Fulton 1-2-0, Murchison 1-1-0, Autry 1-0-0, Fitzpatrick 1-0-0, C.Jones 1-0-0, Tannehill 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Houston, King 2-25, Grugier-Hill 1-82, Mitchell 1-22. Tennessee, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Tony Corrente, Ump Dan Ferrell, HL Patrick Turner, LJ Tim Podraza, FJ Anthony Jeffries, SJ Don Willard, BJ Todd Prukop, Replay John McGrath.