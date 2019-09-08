Seattle Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 1 1 1 Totals 47 21 22 19
Gordon ss 3 0 0 0 Springer rf 7 2 1 4
Moore ss 1 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 3 1 1 0
Long 2b 3 1 1 1 Stubbs pr-lf 1 3 1 0
Nola 1b-3b 3 0 0 0 Bregman ss 2 1 1 0
Seager 3b 2 0 0 0 Straw pr-ss 3 3 3 1
Court 1b 1 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 6 1 4 6
Narváez c 3 0 0 0 Díaz 1b-2b 4 1 2 2
Vogelbach dh 3 0 0 0 Tucker lf-1b 5 2 2 3
Lopes lf 3 0 0 0 Toro 3b 5 3 2 0
Bishop cf 3 0 0 0 Maldonado c 5 3 2 1
Broxton rf 3 0 0 0 Marisnick cf 6 1 3 2
Seattle 000 100 000 1
Houston 049 021 50x 21

E_Gordon (9). LOB_Seattle 0, Houston 10. 2B_Toro 2 (2), Altuve (25), Alvarez 3 (22), Díaz (8), Tucker 2 (3), Maldonado (4), Stubbs (2). HR_Long (2), Marisnick (10), Springer (31).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Hernández L,1-6 2 7 11 7 2 1
Swanson 1 3 2 2 1 1
LeBlanc 3 6 3 3 2 5
McClain 1 5 5 5 2 0
Grotz 1 1 0 0 0 1
Houston
Cole W,16-5 8 1 1 1 0 15
Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 2

Hernández pitched to 7 batters in the 3rd.

HBP_Hernández (Bregman).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Joe West; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:50. A_35,569 (41,168).