Houston 14, Minnesota 3

E_Tucker (2), Larnach (1). DP_Houston 2, Minnesota 0. LOB_Houston 10, Minnesota 5. 2B_Brantley 3 (19), Correa (15), Straw (9), Tucker (16), McCormick (4), Larnach (6). HR_Tucker (13), Alvarez (9), McCormick (6), Jeffers (3), Cruz (13). SB_Straw (8), Alvarez (1). SF_Bregman (2), Gurriel (6), Straw (4), García (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Valdez W,3-0 7 5 2 1 3 2 Garza Jr. 2 2 1 1 0 2

Minnesota Pineda L,3-4 4 6 3 3 1 1 Dobnak 2 7 6 6 0 2 Colomé 1 3 2 2 1 2 Shoemaker 2 4 3 3 2 1

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:11. A_19,147 (38,544).