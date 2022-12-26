Houston 133, Chicago 118

Gordon 4-11 3-4 12, Smith Jr. 6-14 0-0 13, Sengun 10-12 4-4 25, Jal.Green 9-15 0-2 24, Porter Jr. 14-22 2-4 36, Eason 2-3 4-4 9, Garuba 1-2 0-0 3, Martin Jr. 4-8 2-2 10, Fernando 0-0 1-2 1, Mathews 0-0 0-0 0, Washington Jr. 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 50-90 16-22 133.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run