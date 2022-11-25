Houston 128, Atlanta 122

Collins 2-7 4-5 8, Hunter 3-12 2-2 8, Okongwu 0-0 4-6 4, Murray 14-24 3-3 39, Young 13-28 14-16 44, Griffin 3-5 2-2 11, Johnson 2-3 0-0 4, Kaminsky 1-1 0-0 2, J.Holiday 0-0 0-0 0, A.Holiday 1-2 0-2 2. Totals 39-82 29-36 122.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves