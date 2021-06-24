Houston 12, Detroit 3

E_W.Castro 2 (8). DP_Houston 0, Detroit 2. LOB_Houston 14, Detroit 8. 2B_Gurriel (18), Brantley (22), Baddoo 2 (12), Grossman (12), Cameron (2). HR_Alvarez (12). SB_Straw (10).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston L.Garcia W,6-4 6 7 2 2 2 5 Taylor 1 1 0 0 0 0 Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 1 Garza Jr. 1 3 1 1 0 2

Detroit Ureña L,2-8 3 2-3 8 6 4 2 1 H.Castro 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 Alexander 1 1-3 5 2 2 0 2 Farmer 1 1 0 0 1 1 Jiménez 1 1 0 0 0 0 B.Garcia 1 1-3 3 4 4 1 3

HBP_Ureña (Toro), Farmer (García). WP_L.Garcia(2).

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:52. A_12,656 (41,083).