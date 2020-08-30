Houston 114, Oklahoma City 80
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gallinari
|22:04
|0-5
|1-1
|0-6
|0
|0
|1
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|34:23
|2-8
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|4
|4
|Adams
|25:26
|6-8
|0-2
|8-14
|0
|1
|12
|Dort
|23:23
|3-16
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|6
|Paul
|29:46
|6-13
|3-4
|2-6
|3
|0
|16
|Bazley
|25:56
|2-10
|4-4
|1-12
|1
|0
|10
|Schroder
|20:53
|6-13
|4-5
|0-1
|1
|1
|19
|Ferguson
|17:41
|0-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Noel
|13:04
|1-4
|0-0
|1-9
|0
|1
|2
|Nader
|12:55
|1-6
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|4
|Diallo
|7:14
|2-4
|2-5
|1-3
|0
|0
|6
|Muscala
|7:14
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|29-92
|15-23
|15-58
|11
|12
|80
Percentages: FG .315, FT .652.
3-Point Goals: 7-45, .156 (Schroder 3-8, Bazley 2-7, Nader 1-4, Paul 1-5, Diallo 0-1, Noel 0-1, Ferguson 0-3, Gallinari 0-3, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-4, Dort 0-9).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Diallo 2, Nader 2, Bazley, Noel, Paul, Schroder).
Turnovers: 17 (Gallinari 4, Gilgeous-Alexander 4, Paul 4, Dort 2, Bazley, Diallo, Schroder).
Steals: 3 (Gallinari, Nader, Schroder).
Technical Fouls: None..
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOUSTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gordon
|32:16
|9-17
|2-2
|3-4
|3
|3
|20
|Tucker
|21:12
|2-5
|0-0
|2-6
|2
|3
|5
|Covington
|31:17
|8-14
|0-0
|1-7
|3
|3
|22
|Harden
|28:24
|11-15
|5-6
|0-2
|5
|3
|31
|Westbrook
|23:35
|3-13
|1-2
|2-6
|7
|4
|7
|Green
|30:41
|3-11
|0-0
|0-10
|1
|1
|9
|House Jr.
|27:37
|2-10
|1-2
|1-8
|2
|2
|7
|Rivers
|23:30
|2-7
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|2
|5
|McLemore
|10:15
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|3
|Carroll
|3:44
|1-1
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|0
|2
|Clemons
|3:44
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier
|3:44
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|3
|Chandler
|0:00
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|43-100
|9-14
|10-55
|28
|22
|114
Percentages: FG .430, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 19-48, .396 (Covington 6-11, Harden 4-8, Green 3-7, House Jr. 2-6, Frazier 1-1, McLemore 1-3, Rivers 1-3, Tucker 1-4, Westbrook 0-2, Gordon 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Green, Harden, Rivers).
Turnovers: 10 (Harden 3, House Jr. 2, Covington, Frazier, Gordon, Green, Tucker).
Steals: 12 (Covington 3, Gordon 2, Rivers 2, Tucker 2, Harden, House Jr., Westbrook).
Technical Fouls: None..
|Oklahoma City
|14
|31
|18
|17
|—
|80
|Houston
|24
|24
|37
|29
|—
|114