Houston 101, Dallas 92

Gordon 3-9 3-3 10, Smith Jr. 3-10 2-2 10, Sengun 5-10 4-5 14, Ja.Green 5-15 6-7 17, Porter Jr. 6-14 3-4 17, Eason 3-5 2-2 8, Garuba 5-5 0-0 12, Martin Jr. 4-5 1-1 10, Christopher 0-0 0-0 0, Nix 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 35-75 21-24 101.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves