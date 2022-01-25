Hot shooting in second half gets Pitt past Syracuse, 64-53 Jan. 25, 2022 Updated: Jan. 25, 2022 10:42 p.m.
1 of7 Pittsburgh's John Hugley, right, grabs a rebound between Syracuse's Cole Swider (21) and Jimmy Boeheim during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Pittsburgh's Jamarius Burton (11) goes up to shoot between Syracuse's Cole Swider (21) and Jesse Edwards (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Syracuse's Jesse Edwards (14) gets a rebound in front of Pittsburgh's Mouhamadou Gueye (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Pittsburgh's Femi Odukale (2) and Mouhamadou Gueye center, grab a rebound in front of Syracuse's Jesse Edwards, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Pittsburgh's Jamarius Burton, left, looks to pass as Syracuse's Buddy Boeheim (35) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Syracuse's Buddy Boeheim (35) shoots over Pittsburgh's Onyebuchi Ezeakudo (31) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Pittsburgh's Femi Odukale (2) tries a 3-point shot over Syracuse's Jimmy Boeheim (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jamarius Burton scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half as Pittsburgh shot 50% after halftime to beat Syracuse 64-53 on Tuesday night.
Pitt (8-12, 3-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) ended a two-game skid, using a 17-6 run that included three 3-pointers for a 56-46 lead with 3:52 remaining. Joe Girard made just one basket in the game, a 3-pointer, that pulled Syracuse to 60-53 with 36 seconds left.