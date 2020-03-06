Hot-shooting USC women beat Colorado 69-54 in Pac-12 tourney

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 22 points and seventh-seeded Southern California pulled away late in the third quarter to beat No. 10 seed Colorado 69-54 on Thursday night in the first round of the Pac-12 Conference tournament.

USC (17-13) will face second-seeded UCLA (25-4) in a Friday quarterfinal. The teams split the season series, each winning at home.

Endyia Rogers added 15 points and Kayla Overbeck had 10 for the Trojans, who shot 70% (16 of 23) from the floor in the fourth quarter and finished 30-of-49 overall (61%).

Peanut Tuitele scored 18 points to lead Colorado (16-14), which has lost five of its last six games including consecutive double-digit losses to the Trojans. Mya Hollingshed added 13 points.

The Buffaloes led 44-43 with 3:06 remaining in the third quarter before USC finished the game on a 26-10 run. Alyson Miura sparked the rally with back-to-back 3-pointers, scoring all nine of her points on 3s during the stretch.

Colorado pulled to 56-53, but Miura answered with her last 3-pointer as the Trojans closed on a 13-1 run.

Southern California's Alissa Pili (35) shoots over Colorado's Peanut Tuitele (33) and Mya Hollingshed (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. less Southern California's Alissa Pili (35) shoots over Colorado's Peanut Tuitele (33) and Mya Hollingshed (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Pac-12 women's ... more Photo: John Locher, AP Photo: John Locher, AP Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Hot-shooting USC women beat Colorado 69-54 in Pac-12 tourney 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

