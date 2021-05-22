Hosmer, Padres beat Mariners 6-4 for 8th straight win BERNIE WILSON, AP Sports Writer May 22, 2021 Updated: May 22, 2021 11:59 p.m.
San Diego Padres' Jurickson Profar gestures toward the Padres dugout after singling to right field off Seattle Mariners' Justus Sheffield in the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 22, 2021, in San Diego. Tommy Pham advanced to third.
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., left, is congratulated by Ha-Seong Kim after scoring during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday, May 22, 2021, in San Diego.
San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer hits an RBI single to left off Seattle Mariners' Justus Sheffield during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 22, 2021, in San Diego.
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. is tagged out by Seattle Mariners' Kyle Seager on an attempted steal of third during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 22, 2021, in San Diego.
San Diego Padres' Jorge Mateo, right, is congratulated by Tommy Pham (28) on a steal of third base and scoring on a throwing error by Seattle Mariners catcher Tom Murphy during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 22, 2021, in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer hit a two-run, bases-loaded single and Fernando Tatis Jr. came around and scored on an error on the play to highlight the five-run fifth inning for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Seattle Mariners 6-4 Saturday night for their eighth straight win.
The Padres can sweep their third straight series if they beat the Mariners on Sunday. Overall, the Padres have won 11 of 12 games. Seattle has lost five straight.