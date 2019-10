Horvath’s goal leads Trumbull past Danbury

Justin Horvath’s penalty kick in the 43rd minute was the lone goal when the Trumbull boys’ soccer team defeated Danbury, 1-0, on Saturday.

Coach Sil Vitiello’s Eagles had 12 shots to 7 for Danbury.

Nick Grassi made five saves to earn the win.

Trumbull is now 7-2-4; Danbury 8-3-3.