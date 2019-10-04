Horvath leads Trumbull past Westhill in boys soccer

Trumbull’s Justin Horvath scored a pair of goals and added an assist when coach Sil Vitiello’s Eagles defeated Westhill, 5-0, in an FCIAC boys’ soccer match on Thursday.

Horvath’s first goal came on a penalty kick two minutes in.

Ten minutes later, he had the assist when Tiago Frazao found the back of the net for a 2-0 lead at the half.

Matt Bagley’s unassisted goal in the 44th minute made it 3-0.

Horvath, from Roberto Echenique, tallied in the 54th minute.

Alex Candelaria wrapped up the scoring with Cameron Holmes getting the assist.

Nick Grassi posted the shutout.

Trumbull (4-1-2) outshot Westhill (3-4-0), 12-3.