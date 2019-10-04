https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/Horvath-leads-Trumbull-past-Westhill-in-boys-14491716.php
Horvath leads Trumbull past Westhill in boys soccer
Trumbull’s Justin Horvath scored a pair of goals and added an assist when coach Sil Vitiello’s Eagles defeated Westhill, 5-0, in an FCIAC boys’ soccer match on Thursday.
Horvath’s first goal came on a penalty kick two minutes in.
Ten minutes later, he had the assist when Tiago Frazao found the back of the net for a 2-0 lead at the half.
Matt Bagley’s unassisted goal in the 44th minute made it 3-0.
Horvath, from Roberto Echenique, tallied in the 54th minute.
Alex Candelaria wrapped up the scoring with Cameron Holmes getting the assist.
Nick Grassi posted the shutout.
Trumbull (4-1-2) outshot Westhill (3-4-0), 12-3.
