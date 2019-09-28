Horse goes down, tosses jockey in race at Santa Anita

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A horse went down in the stretch and tossed two-time Kentucky Derby-winning jockey Mario Gutierrez in the eighth race at Santa Anita.

The incident occurred Saturday on the second day of the fall meet at the track where 31 horses have died since December.

Emtech, a 3-year-old colt trained by Steve Knapp, went down in the middle of the track in the upper stretch of the six-furlong, $40,000 claiming race. Gutierrez landed near the inner rail.

Workers immediately put up a green screen to shield the foundering colt from the crowd, its front legs unable to withstand the animal's weight.

Gutierrez, the 32-year-old rider who won the Kentucky Derby in 2012 and 2016, was taken away by ambulance. A track steward says Gutierrez was up and walking, but still being examined by a track physician.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports