Hopkins tops CHS

Christian Heritage lost to Hopkins, 67-33, in a boys’ basketball game on Monday.

CHS

Nathanael Mack - 0 points; Dinari Bien-Aime - 0 points; Nate Brinkman - 10 points; Ethan Haggerty - 8 points; Charlie Bohn - 3 points; Caleb Haggerty - 2 points; Tom Packevicz - 5 points; Duncan Wang - 0 points; Josh Botelho - 2 points; Derrick Coleman - 3 points

Hopkins

Arman Hyder - 3 points; David Burton - 9 points; Teddy Glover - 2 points; John Stanley - 5 points; Colin Gerhardt - 13 points; Michael Lau - 6 points; Ethan Glazer - 3 points; Justin Ordway - 7 points; Mike Iaccarino - 0 points; Jason Chung - 4 points; Dylan Matchett - 8 points; Carson Hill - 1 points; Matt Diaz - 6 points