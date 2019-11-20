Hong Kong Open golf tournament postponed amid social unrest

HONG KONG (AP) — The Hong Kong Open golf tournament has been postponed because of violent unrest in the city.

The tournament was scheduled to be held at Hong Kong Golf Club from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1.

A statement posted on the Hong Kong Open’s website said the European Tour made the decision to postpone in conjunction with the tournament’s co-sanctioning partner at the Asian Tour, and that an attempt will be made to reschedule it for early next year.

Unrest has gripped the semi-autonomous Chinese city for more than five months.

Addressing ongoing safety concerns, European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley says “we feel this is the correct, but unfortunate, course of action.”

