Holy Cross 95, Colby Sawyer 61

Kelly 4-5 2-2 10, Harvey 3-6 1-2 8, Lampron 4-6 0-0 11, Cummings 2-4 0-0 5, Joanou 0-3 0-0 0, Boone 3-15 1-2 8, Arca 4-11 0-0 8, Caraballo 1-4 0-0 3, Jordan 0-1 0-0 0, Nguyen 0-1 0-0 0, Abdullahi 1-2 1-2 3, Morse 1-3 2-2 5. Totals 23-61 7-10 61.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves