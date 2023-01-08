Holy Cross 63, Loyola (Md.) 55

Dike 6-10 1-4 13, Faure 2-8 0-3 4, Andrews 1-10 4-4 7, Jones 4-9 1-2 11, Perry 1-6 0-0 2, Kuzemka 5-7 1-1 14, V.Ilic 2-2 0-0 4, Alexander 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 7-14 55.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run