Holmgren, Watson lead No. 4 Gonzaga past Northern Arizona NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS, Associated Press Dec. 20, 2021 Updated: Dec. 20, 2021 11:29 p.m.
1 of8 Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Spokane, Wash. Young Kwak/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Gonzaga guard Hunter Sallis, left, and Northern Arizona guard Jay Green go after the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Spokane, Wash. Young Kwak/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Northern Arizona guard Mason Stark shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Spokane, Wash. Young Kwak/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren, right, drives to the basket and draws a foul against Northern Arizona guard Isaiah Lewis (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Spokane, Wash. Young Kwak/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northern Arizona, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Spokane, Wash. Young Kwak/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 Northern Arizona forward Carson Towt secures a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Spokane, Wash. Young Kwak/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Northern Arizona guard Jalen Cone, left, shoots over Gonzaga guard Hunter Sallis during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Spokane, Wash. Young Kwak/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 Gonzaga forward Anton Watson shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northern Arizona, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Spokane, Wash. Young Kwak/AP Show More Show Less
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Chet Holmgren had 20 points and nine rebounds, Anton Watson scored 17 and No. 4 Gonzaga beat Northern Arizona 95-49 on Monday night to extend the nation's longest home winning streak to 58 games.
Drew Timme added 14 points for Gonzaga (10-2), which was coming off a victory over No. 25 Texas Tech in Phoenix last weekend. The Bulldogs opened the season as the nation's top-ranked team.
Written By
NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS