Holiday's basket caps huge rally as Bucks stun Heat 120-119 STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer March 2, 2022 Updated: March 2, 2022 10:57 p.m.
Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis and Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo battle for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts in front of Miami Heat's Max Strus after making a basket and being fouled during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Milwaukee.
Miami Heat's Caleb Martin shoots past Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Milwaukee.
Miami Heat's Tyler Herro drives past Milwaukee Bucks' Grayson Allen during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Milwaukee.
Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo looks to pass around Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer argues a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Milwaukee.
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra react during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Milwaukee.
Miami Heat's Caleb Martin shoots over Milwaukee Bucks' Serge Ibaka during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday banked in a driving layup with 1.9 seconds left and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied from a 14-point deficit in the final six minutes to beat the Miami Heat 120-119 on Wednesday night.
The Bucks outscored Miami 21-6 down the stretch to snap the Heat’s four-game winning streak.
Written By
STEVE MEGARGEE