Hofstra 85, George Washington 80

Dean 0-0 0-0 10, Lindo 0-0 0-0 2, Adams 3-5 0-0 15, Bishop 15-24 9-10 44, Edwards 0-0 0-0 6, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-30 9-10 80.

HOFSTRA (3-0)

Boachie-Yiadom 2-3 3-4 7, Carlos 1-6 0-0 3, Dubar 6-14 0-0 13, Estrada 12-18 3-5 33, Thomas 7-12 1-2 17, Plotnikov 2-6 0-0 6, Marshall 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 32-63 7-11 85.

Halftime_Hofstra 48-37. 3-Point Goals_George Washington 8-16 (Bishop 5-12, Adams 3-4), Hofstra 14-26 (Estrada 6-10, Marshall 2-2, Plotnikov 2-3, Thomas 2-5, Carlos 1-3, Dubar 1-3). Rebounds_George Washington 26 (Lindo 10), Hofstra 26 (Dubar 8). Assists_George Washington 13 (Bishop 5), Hofstra 19 (Carlos 6). Total Fouls_George Washington 2, Hofstra 14. A_1,898 (5,023).

