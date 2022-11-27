Hofstra 72, Quinnipiac 70

Boachie-Yiadom 1-2 0-0 2, Carlos 5-14 0-0 14, Dubar 5-9 3-3 15, Estrada 12-18 1-3 29, Thomas 3-11 0-0 8, Marshall 0-6 2-2 2, Plotnikov 0-1 0-0 0, W.Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Washington 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 6-8 72.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves