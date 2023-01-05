Hofstra 67, Hampton 51

Boachie-Yiadom 1-4 0-0 2, Carlos 0-4 0-2 0, Dubar 5-8 2-4 13, Estrada 8-15 1-2 20, Ty.Thomas 6-13 0-0 16, Plotnikov 1-4 1-2 4, Williams 5-5 2-3 12, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0, Washington 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 6-13 67.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run