Hillmon, No. 11 Michigan women beat rival Michigan State Feb. 16, 2021 Updated: Feb. 16, 2021 7:33 p.m.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon had 31 points and seven rebounds, Leigha Brown added 20 points, five rebounds and four assists, and No. 11 Michigan beat rival Michigan State 86-82 on Tuesday.
Hillmon and Brown combined for a 7-0 run to give Michigan a 79-69 lead with 3:09 remaining. The duo scored 12 of Michigan's final 14 points despite both playing the entire fourth quarter with four fouls. Hillmon scored six points in five fourth-quarter minutes and Brown added six points in seven minutes.