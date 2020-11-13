While COVID-19 has impacted many youth sports programs, Trumbull was able to hold a successful season for their middle school runners from Hillcrest and Madison.

With precautionary measures in place, over 100 students participated in cross country this fall.

Many local teams opted not to hold their cross country programs at the middle school level, but coaches Carrie Hall and Liz Polzello (Hillcrest) and Jody D’Addario and Dylan DeNuzzo (Madison) with support of athletic director, Mike King, felt it crucial to provide these kids with a safe way to be active and social.

Although cross-town meets and invitationals were not held this season, the two teams were able to continue their traditional cross-town rivalry meet last Friday.

Hillcrest won both the boys’ and girls’ races, thus winning the title of town champs. Since its start in 2015, the trophy has now shared equal time at both schools.

Hillcrest won the boys race 15-48.

The top 10 runners were: Timmy Keane (HMS), Nolan Carbone (HMS), Nate Helminger (HMS), Luke Verna (HMS), Nate Verna (HMS), Mason Sweeney (HMS), Michael Kay (MMS), Aucklan Ottavio (MMS), Tim Basbagill (HMS) and Patrick Murphy (HMS).

Hillcrest ladies won their race 23-34. The race was led by Jane Hall (HMS), Mia Lafaille (HMS), Maura Kane (MMS), Samara McGlynn (MMS), Kylie Lucia (HMS), Ashmeen Batra (MMS), Grace Seltenreich (HMS), Anna Hawthorne (HMS), Emma Fahy (HMS) and Nikki Adorante (MMS).

The championship meet is organized and hosted yearly by Trumbull High’s cross country coaches and team members.

“We middle school coaches are thankful for the opportunity to continue this program, despite the pandemic, and would like to thank all involved for their cooperation with our new safety parameters,” coach Carrie Hall said. “Congratulations to this year’s runners for demonstrating excellent athleticism and sportsmanship while representing their schools and town.”