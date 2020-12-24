Hield tip-in leads Kings to 124-122 overtime win in Denver ARNIE STAPLETON, AP Sports Writer Dec. 24, 2020 Updated: Dec. 24, 2020 12:10 a.m.
1 of5 Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, left, is hit by Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes while driving to the rim in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray drives the lane between Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes, left, and guard Buddy Hield during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, drives to the rim past Sacramento Kings forward Nemanja Bjelica in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III, second from left, pulls in a rebound as Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap, left, and center Nikola Jokic, second from right, defend, near Sacramento center Richaun Holmes, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield, front, defends against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
DENVER (AP) — Buddy Hield tipped in Harrison Barnes’ miss at the buzzer, lifting the Sacramento Kings to a stunning 124-122 win over the Denver Nuggets in overtime Wednesday night.
Nikola Jokic recorded a triple-double with 29 points, 15 rebounds and 14 assists, but he had a crucial offensive foul with 2.6 seconds left in regulation and lost the ball on the inbounds with 6.5 seconds left in overtime when Barnes punched it loose.
