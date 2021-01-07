Hield's 4-point play helps Kings hold off Bulls, 128-124 MICHAEL WAGAMAN, Associated Press Jan. 7, 2021 Updated: Jan. 7, 2021 12:52 a.m.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Buddy Hield converted a four-point play with 38 seconds left to make up for a horrible shooting night, and the Sacramento Kings held off the Chicago Bulls 128-124 on Wednesday.
Hield missed 12 of his first 14 shots and was 1 of 8 on 3-pointers before hitting one from the top of the arc and getting fouled by former Kings teammate Garrett Temple. Hield sank the free throw and finished with 10 points.
MICHAEL WAGAMAN