NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Garrett Hicks hit four straight free throws in the final 48 seconds to tie his season high with 22 points to help Alabama A&M hold off Jackson State 60-58 on Monday night.

Jalen Johnson had 13 points for Alabama A&M (4-10, 3-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Dailin Smith added 11 points and nine rebounds. EJ Williams had nine rebounds and four assists.