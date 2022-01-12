Herro's 21 points lead Heat past slumping Hawks, 115-91 CHARLES ODUM, AP Sports Writer Jan. 12, 2022
ATLANTA (AP) — Tyler Herro had 21 points and Miami scored the first 16 of the second half to break open a close game as the Heat capped a successful road trip by beating the Atlanta Hawks 115-91 on Wednesday night.
Herro added 11 assists to lead Miami's balanced attack. Caleb Martin had 18 points in the final game of a 4-2 trip.