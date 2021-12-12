Herbert throws 3 touchdowns, Chargers defeat Giants 37-21 JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer Dec. 12, 2021 Updated: Dec. 12, 2021 7:40 p.m.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert threw for three touchdowns and the Los Angeles Chargers won consecutive games for the first time since early October, defeating the New York Giants 37-21 on Sunday.
Dustin Hopkins added three field goals for the Chargers, who improved to 8-5 and are a game behind the Kansas City Chiefs going into Thursday night's pivotal AFC West matchup.