Helen Alfredsson wins Senior LPGA for major sweep

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (AP) — Helen Alfredsson added the Senior LPGA Championship to her U.S. Senior Women's Open title, rallying Wednesday at cold and windy French Lick Resort to sweep the two major championships of the season.

Two strokes behind Juli Inkster entering the day, Alfredsson closed with a 2-under 70 for a three-stroke victory. The 54-year-old Swede was the only player to break par on the final day at the Pete Dye Course and, at 2-under 214, the only one under par for the week.

Alfredsson won the U.S. Senior Women's Open in June at Pine Needles, beating Inkster by two strokes,

The 59-year-old Inkster had five bogeys — three on par 5s — in a 76. She's winless in the senior majors, also finishing second in the 2018 U.S. Senior Women's Open.

Trish Johnsonand Moira Dunn-Bohls tied for third at 2 over, each shooting 75.

Alfredsson birdied the par-5 third, par-3 eighth and par-4 ninth, bogeyed the par-4 11th and closed with seven pars. Inkster bogeyed the two front-nine par 5s and had three more bogeys in a four-hole stretch, the last on the par-5 14th.

Alfredsson earned $100,000 for her 25th professional victory. She won a major and six other titles on the LPGA Tour, played in eight Solheim Cups and captained the 2007 European squad.