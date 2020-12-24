Heisman finalists: Tide teammates plus Lawrence and Trask RALPH D. RUSSO, AP College Football Writer Dec. 24, 2020 Updated: Dec. 24, 2020 8:11 p.m.
1 of4 Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs against Florida during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) works against Florida during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence rushes for a touchdown against Notre Dame during third-quarter action in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (Jeff Siner/The News & Observer via AP) Jeff Siner/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) runs out of the pocket against Alabama during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
Alabama teammates Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith along with Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Florida’s Kyle Trask have been named finalists for the Heisman Trophy.
The Heisman will be awarded Jan. 5 during a virtual ceremony. The coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the usual trip to New York for the trophy presentation that usually comes with being a finalist.