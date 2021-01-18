Heat rally from 19 down, top Pistons 113-107 to end slide TIM REYNOLDS, AP Basketball Writer Jan. 18, 2021 Updated: Jan. 18, 2021 10:49 p.m.
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat eventually showed up to a game already behind schedule.
Bam Adebayo had 28 points and 11 rebounds and the short-handed Heat got their biggest comeback win of the season, rallying from 19 down to beat the Detroit Pistons 113-107 on Monday night to snap a three-game slide.