Heat move back into 6th in East, top Timberwolves 121-112 TIM REYNOLDS, AP Basketball Writer May 7, 2021 Updated: May 7, 2021 11:44 p.m.
MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro returned after a six-game absence and scored 27 points, Jimmy Butler had 25 and the Miami Heat moved back into the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-112 on Friday night.
Goran Dragic added 23 points for Miami. Herro, who had been out with right foot soreness, was 10 of 13 from the field and 6 of 8 from 3-point range for Miami (36-31).