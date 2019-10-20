Hearts, Bristol City start racism investigations

LONDON (AP) — British soccer clubs Hearts and Bristol City have started investigations following allegations of racist abuse involving their fans during games over the weekend.

In the Scottish capital Edinburgh, Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos was alleged to have been targeted after scoring a 39th-minute equalizer in front of Hearts support during their 1-1 draw at Tynecastle on Sunday.

The Scottish top-tier team said they would hand out indefinite bans to anyone found guilty.

"It goes without saying that Heart of Midlothian Football Club utterly condemns any form of racism and any individuals found guilty of such an offence will face an indefinite ban from Tynecastle Park," the club said in a statement.

Bristol City also said it would take action after claims racist language was used by their fans during their 3-0 defeat at Luton in England's League Championship on Saturday.

City owner Steve Lansdown said he was "shocked and disappointed" by the allegations.

