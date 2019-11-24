Healy has 24 points, helps Albany hold off Sacred Heart

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Cameron Healy had 24 points while dishing out six assists to help Albany hold off Sacred Heart 72-65 on Saturday afternoon.

Kendall Lauderdale posted a career-high 18 points and Antonio Rizzuto had a career-best eight assists for the Great Danes (3-3).

Albany led 33-32 at the break. The Pioneers stayed within striking distance until Ahmad Clark drained a 3 for a 70-65 lead with 1:51 remaining in the game. Healy made two free throws in the final seconds to secure the victory.

Albany’s bench scored 25 points while the Sacred Heart bench recorded 14.

E.J. Anosike led the Pioneers (2-4) with 19 points and 14 rebounds.