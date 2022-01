The Trumbull girls’ basketball team is healthy. It showed when the Eagles won the Masuk Holiday Tournament with a 41-26 win over Amity. Trumbull earlier beat Bethel 40-24.

“We were down numbers to start the year,” coach Steve Tobitsch said. “Knock on wood we are 100 percent healthy now. It was rough starting practice with seven or eight kids. Now we have full varsity roster ready to go.”

Behind tourney MVP Emma Gentry, and all-tourney choice Sarah Stolze, Trumbull improved to 3-1.

“Emma’s ability to take the ball to the basket is why she is so valuable,” Tobitsch said. “She is aggressive in all phases on the court. She is our vocal leader. Emma changes the pace. Sarah was tremendous. Her rebounding changed our game against Amity. She had double digit rebounds. Her work on the offensive boards got us extra possessions and helped us pull away later in the game.”

Tobitsch described Emi Roberto, Gentry and Stolze as his team’s most consistent players.

“We missed Emi in that Hamden game (a loss to start the season),” he said. “She can play multiple positions. She has size, can handle the ball, and defend on the perimeter. Those three have carried us in the box score.”

More pieces are in place.

“Corinn Ouellette worked hard in the off season. She was out to start the season but played in the Holiday tournament championship and was a huge difference maker for us off the bench,” Tobitsch said. “She is a senior who we missed on the court.

“Elly Lynch, Rylan Massey have contributed in a positive way. Lauryn Wright’s role varies from night to night. She had 14 points when we played Warde at home. Megan Garritty and Lily Seltenreich are tough and feisty defenders. They are active, aggressive, and change the flow of the game.”

Trumbull’s game with Bridgeport Central was postponed. Next up is Westhill, followed by Newington.

“We are back home Thursday with Westhill. They have a good inside presence,” Tobitsch said. “I think they graduated two good guards. We’ll have to hit the boards hard, and our guards will have to dictate tempo.

“Then a real good Newington team is coming in on Saturday. I try to be aggressive with scheduling and we certainly did with Newington. They just beat Ridgefield and Newtown. They are tremendous. You want to play the best to get better.”

