Hayward's season-high 41 leads Hornets past Spurs 131-115 RAUL DOMINGUEZ, Associated Press Dec. 15, 2021 Updated: Dec. 15, 2021 11:04 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Gordon Hayward scored a season-high 41 points and the Charlotte Hornets never trailed in a 131-115 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.
Hayward was 15 for 19 from the field and matched a season-high with five 3-pointers on six attempts. He played 29 minutes through the first three quarters and sat out the fourth as Charlotte’s lead swelled to 30 points.