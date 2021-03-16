Hawks beat Rockets 119-107; Houston drops 17th straight JORDAN GODWIN, Associated Press March 16, 2021 Updated: March 16, 2021 10:58 p.m.
1 of8 Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) and Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) tangle up as they battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Houston. Michael Wyke/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Houston Rockets center Justin Patton (26) dunks next to Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Houston. Michael Wyke/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins, middle, tries to keep the ball as Houston Rockets guard Sterling Brown (0) grabs for it, while Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Houston. Michael Wyke/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo, right, puts up a shot past Atlanta Hawks forward Nathan Knight (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Houston. Michael Wyke/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Atlanta Hawks forward Nathan Knight (1) dunks the ball as Houston Rockets center Justin Patton, left, looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Houston. Michael Wyke/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) looks for a shot as Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) pressures him during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Houston. Michael Wyke/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. (6) pulls in a rebound between Atlanta Hawks forwards Solomon Hill, left, and John Collins (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Houston. Michael Wyke/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) is elbowed as he drives to the basket by Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Houston. Michael Wyke/AP Show More Show Less
HOUSTON (AP) — Danilo Gallinari scored 20 of his 29 points in the first half and the Atlanta Hawks beat Houston 119-107 on Tuesday night, dealing the Rockets a franchise record-tying 17th straight loss.
Atlanta won its sixth straight, matching its longest since the first month of the 2016-17 season.