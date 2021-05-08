Hawaii wins first men's volleyball title in 3 sets over BYU May 8, 2021 Updated: May 8, 2021 11:40 p.m.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rado Parapunov had 13 kills, seven digs, two blocks and three aces, and Hawaii won its first national championship in men’s volleyball with a dominating 25-21, 25-19, 25-16 victory over BYU on Saturday night.
Parapunov was named the most outstanding player after his 18th straight match this season with double-digit kills.