Hawaii wins first men's volleyball title in 3 sets over BYU

Hawaii team members hold the trophy after Hawaii defeated BYU in the final of the NCAA men's volleyball tournament Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
Hawaii team members hold the trophy after Hawaii defeated BYU in the final of the NCAA men's volleyball tournament Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.David Dermer/AP

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rado Parapunov had 13 kills, seven digs, two blocks and three aces, and Hawaii won its first national championship in men’s volleyball with a dominating 25-21, 25-19, 25-16 victory over BYU on Saturday night.

Parapunov was named the most outstanding player after his 18th straight match this season with double-digit kills.

“It's about the heart, it's about your teammates, it's about doing your best, it's never about stats," Parapunov said. “It's about this right here (trophy). I lost it once and second time thankfully I got it.”

The top-seeded Rainbow Warriors (17-1) didn't lose a set during the NCAA Tournament.

Parapunov had five kills in the first set and freshman Chaz Galloway added three. Hawaii was never challenged in the second set, going on a 6-0 run and jumping out to a 16-8 lead.

Hawaii kept it going in the third, building a 11-5 advantage and finishing with 41 kills, 10 aces and just 11 service errors while hitting .381.

BYU (20-4) has lost 12 straight sets in championship matches, getting swept in 2013, ‘16 and ’17.