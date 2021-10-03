Hawaii INT at 2 preserves 27-24 win over No. 18 Fresno State

HONOLULU (AP) — Hugh Nelson II intercepted a pass at Hawaii's 2-yard line with 9 seconds left after Matthew Shipley kicked a tiebreaking 33-yard field goal with 3:33 remaining, and the Rainbow Warriors rallied to beat No. 18 Fresno State 27-24 Saturday night.

Hawaii (3-3, 1-1 Mountain West) forced six turnovers to record their first win over a ranked opponent since beating No. 19 Nevada 27-21 on Oct. 16, 2010.

Fresno State (4-2, 1-1) racked up 505 yards of total offense, including 388 passing from Jake Haener, who entered the game as the FBS leader in passing yards. He finished 28-of-50 passing but was intercepted four times — three times inside Hawaii’s 10-yard line.

The last stalled a 13-play drive on first and 10 from the 11-yard line. Haener's pass bounced off receiver Ty Jones' hands right to Nelson, who fell to the ground with the ball to preserve the win.

Hawaii ran out the clock with a trio of QB sneaks by running back Calvin Turner Jr. He fumbled the last one, but Hawaii recovered at its 2-yard line as the clock expired.

Hawaii won without its starting quarterback, Chevan Cordeiro, who was listed as the expected starter on the team’s pre-game depth chart but did not play. Instead, freshman Brayden Schager made his first career start and helped the Rainbow Warriors notch their first win at home over Fresno State since 2007.

Khoury Bethley recorded nine tackles, two interceptions, one sack and forced a fumble to lead Hawaii on defense.

The Bulldogs (4-2, 1-1) ended a three-game winning streak.

THE TAKEAWAY

Fresno State: The loss dropped the Bulldogs into a tie with Hawaii for third place in the West standings of the Mountain West and could knock them out of the AP Top 25.

Hawaii: The victory is the biggest to date for the Rainbow Warriors, who have won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

UP NEXT

Fresno State: Has a bye next week before visiting undefeated Wyoming on Oct. 16.

Hawaii: Also has a bye week after playing six games in six weeks before it visits Nevada on Oct. 16.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25