Hawaii 81, Cal Poly 64

Crowe 1-4 2-2 5, Koroma 7-10 4-6 18, Till 0-0 0-0 0, Rogers 6-15 4-5 16, Smith 3-8 0-0 7. Totals 23-55 16-23 64. HAWAII (7-5) Jardine 3-5 4-7 11, Colina 1-5 0-0 2, Coleman 4-7 0-0 10, McClanahan 1-4 1-1 3, Webster 7-8 0-0 18. Totals 32-58 8-11 81. Halftime_Hawaii 44-35. 3-Point Goals_Cal Poly 2-10 (Smith 1-2, Crowe 1-4, Rogers 0-2), Hawaii 9-18 (Webster 4-4, Coleman 2-3, Jardine 1-1, Colina 0-1, McClanahan 0-3). Fouled Out_Till, Colina. Rebounds_Cal Poly 25 (Koroma, Rogers 5), Hawaii 30 (Jardine 8). Assists_Cal Poly 7 (Smith 4), Hawaii 14 (McClanahan 7). Total Fouls_Cal Poly 17, Hawaii 20.