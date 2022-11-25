Hawaii 74, Sacramento St. 61

Mawein 3-5 0-0 6, McRae 5-11 1-1 11, Chappell 3-8 0-0 7, Hunt 3-5 0-0 7, Patterson 3-4 0-0 7, Marks 2-6 4-6 9, Wilbon 4-9 4-4 12, Choi Deng 0-1 0-0 0, Adams 1-1 0-0 2, Ford 0-0 0-0 0, Hardee 0-1 0-0 0, Holley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 9-11 61.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves