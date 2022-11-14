Skip to main content
Sports

Hawaii 71, E. Washington 51

Allegri 3-8 4-7 10, Price 1-5 1-2 3, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Stroud 4-9 1-2 9, Venters 2-6 0-0 4, Jones 2-5 2-2 6, Coward 3-6 3-4 10, Harper 1-3 0-0 3, Erikstrup 3-7 0-2 6, Magnuson 0-0 0-0 0, George 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 11-19 51.

HAWAII (2-0)

Hepa 7-11 0-1 17, da Silva 5-9 4-5 14, Avea 3-9 2-2 10, Coleman 4-11 4-4 15, McClanahan 0-3 0-0 0, Jackson 3-4 0-0 7, Riley 0-1 0-0 0, Seck 1-2 0-1 2, Rouhliadeff 2-6 0-0 4, Lado 0-0 0-0 0, Nedd 0-0 0-0 0, Rapp 0-0 2-2 2, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Svetozarevic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 12-15 71.

Halftime_Hawaii 33-23. 3-Point Goals_E. Washington 2-11 (Coward 1-1, Harper 1-1, Jones 0-1, Price 0-1, Stroud 0-1, Venters 0-1, Erikstrup 0-2, Allegri 0-3), Hawaii 9-23 (Coleman 3-7, Hepa 3-7, Avea 2-6, Jackson 1-1, McClanahan 0-1, Rouhliadeff 0-1). Rebounds_E. Washington 35 (Coward 7), Hawaii 25 (Hepa 9). Assists_E. Washington 5 (Venters, Harper 2), Hawaii 15 (da Silva, Coleman, McClanahan 4). Total Fouls_E. Washington 18, Hawaii 18. A_4,450 (10,300).

More for you
Written By